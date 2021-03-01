Greiss gave up seven goals on 32 shots in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

In the second half of a back-to-back, head coach Jeff Blashill didn't bring in Jonathan Bernier as Greiss spiraled out of control in the third period. The 35-year-old Greiss displayed his displeasure after the seventh tally, smashing his stick on the post and crossbar. The German netminder's terrible outing dropped his record to 1-11-3 with a 3.46 GAA and an .882 save percentage in 15 outings. He had his run as starter when Bernier was hurt, but Greiss can safely be considered the backup now.