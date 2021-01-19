Greiss made 26 saves in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
The veteran netminder didn't play badly but a couple of defensive hiccups by Detroit, and a lack of offensive support, handed Greiss his second loss in as many starts despite a .930 save percentage. Expect Jonathan Bernier to get the nod in net Tuesday in a rematch with Columbus.
