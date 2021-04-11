Greiss stopped 30 of 34 shots Saturday in a 5-4 shootout win over Carolina.

Greiss was beaten cleanly four times on snap shots from the faceoff circles, but he locked things down during a seven-round shootout, allowing just an Andrei Svechnikov goal. It was just the second win in the last nine outings (2-4-2) for Greiss, but the 34-year-old has been rather sharp overall since the start of April, logging a .924 save percentage in five starts.