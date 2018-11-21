Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Activated for Wednesday's contest
Vanek (lower body) has been activated from injured reserve, ahead of Wednesday's home game against the Bruins, according to the NHL's official media site. The veteran winger is also in the projected lineup.
Even though Vanek looks fit to play in the upcoming contest, Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill is expected to station him on the fourth line with Jacob De La Rose and Martin Frk. That trio does have some offensive flair -- plus, Vanek will be on the No. 2 power-play unit -- but it's probably best to wait and see how he performs after an eight-game injury layoff before plugging him back in for fantasy purposes.
