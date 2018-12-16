Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Big three-point game
Vanek had a goal and two assists in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Islanders.
Vanek's goal to tie it was his first since Nov. 28 and just his fourth in 26 games this season. With 14 points and a minus-11 rating in 26 games, Vanek is a desperation play in anything but the deepest of leagues.
