Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Converts on power play
Vanek swept the puck into the cage on the power play in Saturday's 4-3 overtime road win over the Panthers.
Vanek's goal -- which was the second power-play tally for the Red Wings in an 18-second span -- knotted the score at two goals apiece with 13:55 left in the second period. The Austrian really needed this confidence booster since he entered with just one goal and a minus-9 rating through seven games. Still, it's probably safe to drop Vanek assuming there's an intriguing forward available on the waiver wire in fantasy. Detroit just now won its first contest, so it's not like we can expect the veteran to produce with consistency.
