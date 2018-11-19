Vanek (lower body) might be ready to play against the Bruins on Wednesday, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Coach Jeff Blashill wouldn't go so far as the guarantee Vanek would be in the lineup, but Red Wings aren't expected to call-up a player from the minors after Darren Helm (upper body) sustained an injury, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, which is a good indication the team is planning on having Vanek available. Before he can rejoin the lineup, the veteran winger will need to be activated off injured reserve.