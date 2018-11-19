Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Could return Wednesday
Vanek (lower body) might be ready to play against the Bruins on Wednesday, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Coach Jeff Blashill wouldn't go so far as the guarantee Vanek would be in the lineup, but Red Wings aren't expected to call-up a player from the minors after Darren Helm (upper body) sustained an injury, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, which is a good indication the team is planning on having Vanek available. Before he can rejoin the lineup, the veteran winger will need to be activated off injured reserve.
More News
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Effectively ruled out Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Will be sidelined 2-to-3 weeks•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Exits with lower-body issue•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Unselfish play continues•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Converts on power play•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Sluggish start to season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...