Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Delivers on man advantage
Vanek produced a power-play goal Thursday, en route to a 4-2 home win over the Blackhawks.
It wasn't all that surprising to see Vanek return to Motown after relatively short stops in Florida, Columbus and Vancouver, respectively. The Austrian had been Detroit's top offensive performer for 48 games in 2016-17, as he manufactured 15 goals, 23 assists and 11 power-play points over that span. He's prone to checking out for deep stretches, but the Wings are happy to have him back on a one-year, $3 million deal.
