Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Earns milestone marker
Vanek, who was playing in his 1,000th career contest, lit the lamp Friday in a 4-3 overtime win against the Predators.
According to the telecast, Vanek became the first Austrian-born player to reach that games-played milestone in the NHL. During the first period, Defenseman Dennis Cholowski let the puck bounce off the end boards and it fell right into the lap of Vanek for his seventh goal and 17th point of the 2018-19 campaign.
