Vanek (abdomen) is "assumed out" when the Red Wings play the Bruins on Sunday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Wings have won six of the past 10 games to prove that they're not buying into the 'lose for (Jack) Hughes' mantra -- referring to the 17-year-old American prospect who is projected to be the No. 1 selection in the 2019 draft. Still, Vanek won't be rushed back with the team mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, and perhaps the soonest he'll return is Tuesday's home game against the Penguins.