Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Effectively ruled out Sunday
Vanek (abdomen) is "assumed out" when the Red Wings play the Bruins on Sunday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The Wings have won six of the past 10 games to prove that they're not buying into the 'lose for (Jack) Hughes' mantra -- referring to the 17-year-old American prospect who is projected to be the No. 1 selection in the 2019 draft. Still, Vanek won't be rushed back with the team mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, and perhaps the soonest he'll return is Tuesday's home game against the Penguins.
More News
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Will miss more time•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Won't play in San Jose•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Seven points in last nine games•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Ready to roll•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Won't see game ice Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Might return Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...