Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Effectively ruled out Tuesday
Vanek (lower body) skated Tuesday, but Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill couldn't offer a "real update," on the veteran winger ahead of Tuesday's home game against the Coyotes, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
This effectively rules out Vanek for the home clash against the 'Yotes, and we'll have to see if he accompanies the team to Ottawa for Thursday's game. Considering that there's no deeper position than forward in fantasy hockey, it's probably not worth waiting out Vanek's injury -- after all, he's only picked up two goals and three helpers to work against a minus-8 rating between 12 games this season.
