Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Exits with lower-body issue
Vanek suffered a lower-body injury in Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets and won't return, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Vanek was quite efficient, dishing out an assist during just 1:20 of ice time before exiting the game. Expect an update on the veteran winger by the postgame press conference. His next chance to play will be Thursday against the Devils.
