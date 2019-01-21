Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Extends point streak to four games
Vanek scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.
He's found the scoresheet in four straight games, scoring three goals and six points over that stretch. Vanek's numbers on the season aren't great -- he has only 10 goals and 23 points in 42 games -- but the streaky winger is capable of staying hot through the All-Star break and into the second half.
More News
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Nets two goals•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Earns milestone marker•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Manages to light lamp in loss•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Big three-point game•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Produces apple in commanding win•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Activated for Wednesday's contest•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...