Vanek scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

He's found the scoresheet in four straight games, scoring three goals and six points over that stretch. Vanek's numbers on the season aren't great -- he has only 10 goals and 23 points in 42 games -- but the streaky winger is capable of staying hot through the All-Star break and into the second half.

