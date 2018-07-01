Vanek is expected to sign a one-year, $3 million contract with the Red Wings on Sunday, Craig Custance of The Athletic Detroit reports.

Vanek was terrific for the Wings in the 2016-17 season, as he produced 15 goals and 23 assists over 48 games before heading to the Panthers that same year. Still, there's a logjam of talented forwards in Detroit, so it will be interesting to see exactly how he fits in his second go-around with the Original Six club.