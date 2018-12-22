Vanek scored his fifth goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 home loss to the Panthers.

Vanek's produced all 15 of his points in 12 of a possible 29 games. The journeyman has been maddeningly inconsistent in his career, and his current third-line assignment with relatively inexperienced forward Jacob De La Rose and Martin Frk doesn't lend much hope that he'll start producing more frequently in the attacking zone.