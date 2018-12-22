Vanek scored his fifth goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 home loss to the Panthers.

Vanek's produced all 15 of his points in 12 of a possible 29 games. The journeyman has been maddeningly inconsistent in his career, and his current third-line assignment with relatively inexperienced forward Jacob De La Rose and Martin Frk doesn't lend much hope that he'll start producing more frequently in the attacking zone.

More News
Our Latest Stories