Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Might return Saturday
Vanek (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Coyotes.
It appears that Vanek is trending in the right direction after missing the past two games with his hip-flexor injury. Should he return Saturday, we can see the team going back to its original plan of slotting him in alongside Filip Zadina, whom the Wings nabbed sixth overall in last year's draft.
