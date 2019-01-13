Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Nets two goals
Vanek scored a pair of goals in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Wild. He also recorded five shots on goal.
The 34-year-old journeyman recorded his first multi-goal performance of the 2018-19 campaign, giving him nine goals and 19 points in 39 contests. Vanek isn't a very consistent scoring threat these days, but he's still managing to score at roughly a half-point-per-game rate.
