Vanek scored a pair of goals in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Wild. He also recorded five shots on goal.

The 34-year-old journeyman recorded his first multi-goal performance of the 2018-19 campaign, giving him nine goals and 19 points in 39 contests. Vanek isn't a very consistent scoring threat these days, but he's still managing to score at roughly a half-point-per-game rate.