Vanek is dealing with a hip flexor which will prevent him from playing Tuesday against the Canadiens, and there's a possibility that it turns out to be a long-term issue, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Vanek was expected to welcome Filip Zadina to the third line for the Czech prospect's NHL debut Sunday, but the elder statesman ended up being scratched from the contest due to the injury. Khan further notes that the Wings are currently deliberating on who to call up from AHL Grand Rapids as a replacement for Vanek, who's chipped in 12 goals and 17 assists over 54 games this season.