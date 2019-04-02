Vanek (abdomen) will not return to the action Tuesday and is a question mark the rest of the way, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Vanek's issue is one of pain tolerance, making it unclear exactly whether or not he will be able to retake the ice. If he can't, the veteran blueliner will end his 2018-19 campaign with 36 points (16 goals and 20 assists) over 64 games. On just a one-year contract, there's no guarantee he will be back in Detroit next season.