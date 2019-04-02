Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Out Tuesday, season status in doubt
Vanek (abdomen) will not return to the action Tuesday and is a question mark the rest of the way, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Vanek's issue is one of pain tolerance, making it unclear exactly whether or not he will be able to retake the ice. If he can't, the veteran blueliner will end his 2018-19 campaign with 36 points (16 goals and 20 assists) over 64 games. On just a one-year contract, there's no guarantee he will be back in Detroit next season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Effectively ruled out Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Will miss more time•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Won't play in San Jose•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Seven points in last nine games•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Ready to roll•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Won't see game ice Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...