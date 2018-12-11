Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Produces apple in commanding win
Vanek picked up an assist in Monday's 3-1 home win over the Kings.
This was just the second helper and point for Vanek through six December contests, as he continues to be an inconsistent offensive contributor. The Austrian was prominently featured in Detroit's offense in 2016-17 -- when Dylan Larkin experienced a sophomore slump -- though Vanek's been handling bottom-six minutes of late despite technically starting games on the second line.
More News
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Activated for Wednesday's contest•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Return appears imminent•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Could return Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Effectively ruled out Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Will be sidelined 2-to-3 weeks•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Exits with lower-body issue•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...