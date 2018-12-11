Vanek picked up an assist in Monday's 3-1 home win over the Kings.

This was just the second helper and point for Vanek through six December contests, as he continues to be an inconsistent offensive contributor. The Austrian was prominently featured in Detroit's offense in 2016-17 -- when Dylan Larkin experienced a sophomore slump -- though Vanek's been handling bottom-six minutes of late despite technically starting games on the second line.