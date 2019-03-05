Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Ready to roll
Vanek (hip) will play Tuesday against the Avalanche, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Vanek will return from a three-game string of absences. His hip-flexor injury didn't turn out to be a serious issue, so he'll presumably reprise his role as a third-liner with power-play responsibilities. The enigmatic winger has posted 12 goals and 17 assists through 54 games.
More News
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Won't see game ice Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Might return Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Out Tuesday at a minimum•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Will be held out Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Records assist Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...