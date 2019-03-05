Vanek (hip) will play Tuesday against the Avalanche, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Vanek will return from a three-game string of absences. His hip-flexor injury didn't turn out to be a serious issue, so he'll presumably reprise his role as a third-liner with power-play responsibilities. The enigmatic winger has posted 12 goals and 17 assists through 54 games.