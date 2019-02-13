Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Records assist Tuesday
Vanek logged a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Nashville.
The two-time 40-goal scorer now has 28 points in 49 games. While these numbers aren't so impressive, Vanek has come on strong over the past month, tallying four goals and 11 points over his last 11 contests.
