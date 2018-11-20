Vanek (lower body) is likely to play Wednesday against the Bruins, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

This news originated from Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill. Vanek has missed the past eight games, but the Austrian winger should immediately resume power-play responsibilities upon his return. Detroit is ranked 11th in that special teams situation with a conversion rate of 22.4 percent, but every bit helps since the Original Six club competes in a highly competitive Atlantic Division.