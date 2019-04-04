Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Slated to sit Thursday
Vanek (abdomen) is projected to sit out again Thursday against the Penguins.
Considering Vanek's status is iffy, at best, for the remainder of the campaign, it shouldn't come as a shock that he will skip another contest. With only one game remaining on the schedule, it's looking highly likely he will finish 2018-19 with 36 points in 64 games. He would enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.
