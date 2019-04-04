Vanek (abdomen) is projected to sit out again Thursday against the Penguins.

Considering Vanek's status is iffy, at best, for the remainder of the campaign, it shouldn't come as a shock that he will skip another contest. With only one game remaining on the schedule, it's looking highly likely he will finish 2018-19 with 36 points in 64 games. He would enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.