Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Sluggish start to season
Vanek has a minus-2 rating over three scoreless outings to start the 2018-18 campaign.
Vanek signed a one-year, $3 million deal to re-join the Red Wings in July. He earned the right to return to the Wings after recording 38 points in 48 games for them in the 2016-17 campaign. The Austrian spent last season between Vancouver and Columbus, adding 24 goals and 32 helpers in 80 games, but the entire second line of Gustav Nyquist, Andreas Athanasiou and Vanek is not clicking as coach Jeff Blashill had hoped it would. Of course, Vanek seems to be the type of player who will pour on the points as soon as you drop in him fantasy leagues, so hang tight.
More News
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Stuffs box score•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Delivers on man advantage•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Heading back to Motown•
-
Blue Jackets' Thomas Vanek: Two points in Thursday's Game 1 overtime win•
-
Blue Jackets' Thomas Vanek: Hat trick in Tuesday's rout•
-
Blue Jackets' Thomas Vanek: Two more points Monday•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...