Vanek has a minus-2 rating over three scoreless outings to start the 2018-18 campaign.

Vanek signed a one-year, $3 million deal to re-join the Red Wings in July. He earned the right to return to the Wings after recording 38 points in 48 games for them in the 2016-17 campaign. The Austrian spent last season between Vancouver and Columbus, adding 24 goals and 32 helpers in 80 games, but the entire second line of Gustav Nyquist, Andreas Athanasiou and Vanek is not clicking as coach Jeff Blashill had hoped it would. Of course, Vanek seems to be the type of player who will pour on the points as soon as you drop in him fantasy leagues, so hang tight.