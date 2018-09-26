Vanek scored 16 seconds into Tuesday's road game against the Blackhawks, ending up with two goals, an assist and plus-4 rating in an 8-6 road win.

Vanek controlled a loose puck for the early tally, delivered a primary assist to Andreas Athanasiou in the second frame, and he registered the game's 14th goal in the third period to counter a mini-rally from the home club. This was only the second preseason contest for Vanek, as getting some extra rest ahead of the regular-season grind is key in keeping the 34-year-old winger fresh.