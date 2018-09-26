Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Stuffs box score
Vanek scored 16 seconds into Tuesday's road game against the Blackhawks, ending up with two goals, an assist and plus-4 rating in an 8-6 road win.
Vanek controlled a loose puck for the early tally, delivered a primary assist to Andreas Athanasiou in the second frame, and he registered the game's 14th goal in the third period to counter a mini-rally from the home club. This was only the second preseason contest for Vanek, as getting some extra rest ahead of the regular-season grind is key in keeping the 34-year-old winger fresh.
More News
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Delivers on man advantage•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Heading back to Motown•
-
Blue Jackets' Thomas Vanek: Two points in Thursday's Game 1 overtime win•
-
Blue Jackets' Thomas Vanek: Hat trick in Tuesday's rout•
-
Blue Jackets' Thomas Vanek: Two more points Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Thomas Vanek: Pots first two goals as Blue Jacket on Thursday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...