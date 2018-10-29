Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Unselfish play continues
Vanek contributed a secondary assist in a 4-2 triumph over the Stars at home Sunday.
Only six Detroit skaters missed the scoresheet in this one, with Vanek's apple ultimately leading to a Jonathan Ericsson go-ahead goal in the third period. The Austrian winger has one goal and two assists over his last four games, which is a trend that fantasy owners should be monitoring despite the Wings experiencing an awful 2-7-2 start to the 2018-19 campaign.
