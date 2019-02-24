Vanek (undisclosed) won't suit up for Sunday's game versus the Sharks, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Coach Jeff Blashill said Vanek tweaked something during Saturday's practice, and it's unclear how long this injury will linger. The 35-year-old has 29 points in 54 games with eight coming on the power play. He'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer, so trade rumors will naturally follow a scratch coming within 24 hours of the deadline. However, Vanek has a no-trade clause, so those whispers could be mere speculation.