Coach Jeff Blashill said Vanek (lower body) will sit out for 2-to-3 weeks, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Blashill added that if Andreas Athanasiou (undisclosed) was unable to play Thursday versus the Devils, the team would call up one or two players from AHL Grand Rapids. Expect Vanek to land on injured reserve for the time being, with a two-week timeline bringing him to a Nov. 13 contest versus the Canucks.