Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Will be sidelined 2-to-3 weeks
Coach Jeff Blashill said Vanek (lower body) will sit out for 2-to-3 weeks, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Blashill added that if Andreas Athanasiou (undisclosed) was unable to play Thursday versus the Devils, the team would call up one or two players from AHL Grand Rapids. Expect Vanek to land on injured reserve for the time being, with a two-week timeline bringing him to a Nov. 13 contest versus the Canucks.
More News
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Exits with lower-body issue•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Unselfish play continues•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Converts on power play•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Sluggish start to season•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Stuffs box score•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Delivers on man advantage•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.