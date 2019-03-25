Vanek (abdomen) will miss Monday's game versus the Sharks, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

This is a bit surprising considering neither Vanek nor the team had anything to say about an injury following Saturday's win in Vegas. Detroit will enjoy two days off after Monday's contest, so Vanek could be back in the lineup Thursday in Buffalo. Failing that, he'll hope to make his return when the Red Wings are back home Friday to host the Devils.