Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Won't see game ice Saturday
Vanek (hip) is slated to miss Saturday's game against the Coyotes, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
A previous report suggested that Vanek would have a chance to suit up for the road game against the 'Yotes, but the veteran must not have shown enough improvement since that news came out Thursday morning. Instead, he'll join Anthony Mantha (illness) in the press box, with the Wings shoring up their lines with AHL call-up Christoffer Ehn.
