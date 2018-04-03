Red Wings' Tom McCollum: Makes way to NHL
McCollum has been called up from the minors and will dress as the backup for Tuesday night's road game against the Blue Jackets, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
McCollum was summoned to the parent club in the wake of news that Jared Coreau is dealing with the flu. The 28-year-old goalie has only appeared in three games for Detroit since the club selected him in the first round (30th overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft -- he shouldn't see game action unless it's an emergency situation.
