Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Adds to highlight reel during shootout
Tatar came up empty on his only shot in regulation against the Sharks on Wednesday night, but he had a jaw-dropping shootout tally against Martin Jones on the way to a 2-1 win at home.
Tatar was the 11th shooter in a skills competition that lasted 14 rounds. Entering the game six for 23 in such a situation, Hot Sauce used his slick hands to completely fool Jones near the top of the crease and wound up lifting the puck top shelf. While this was an exciting moment for fans of the Winged Wheel, fantasy owners simply needed more from him in regulation. The Czech forward has provided 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) through 49 games this season.
