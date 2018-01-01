Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Bags apple in 2017 finale
Tatar closed out the calendar year with an even-strength assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the visiting Penguins.
Tatar's been one of the streakiest players, and he's only managed one multi-point effort this season. The Red Wings likely expected more when they signed him to a four-year, $21.2 million contract extension in July, but at least he snagged double digits in goals (10) before the new year; only Gustav Nyquist and Anthony Mantha (undisclosed) scored more for the Wings in the first half of the campaign.
