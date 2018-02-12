Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Breaks slump
Tatar scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner, in a 6-5 overtime victory over the Capitals on Sunday.
The last two months haven't been too kind for Tatar, who came into Sunday with two goals and six points in the last 20 games. But that streak came to a screeching halt, as Tatar scored the final two goals of the day for the Red Wings. His game-winner came about halfway through the overtime session. Perhaps this will get Tatar going; he needs six more goals for his fourth straight 20-goal campaign.
