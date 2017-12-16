Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Converts man-advantage scoring chance

Tatar delivered a power-play goal -- his 10th of the season -- in Detroit's 3-1 home win over the Maple Leafs.

Hot Sauce is a stealthy goal scorer for a Wings team that arguably contains too many players of his ilk. Nonetheless, he's on pace to record 25 goals for the second straight season -- last year, that was good enough for the team lead. Tatar's way behind in the assist column, though, as he's only set up five goals after notching 20-plus in four consecutive campaigns. He's capable of catching fire on short notice, but predicting when Tatar will strike is usually a humbling exercise.