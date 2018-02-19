Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Dishes for power-play score
Tatar collected a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 home loss to the Maple Leafs.
Hot Sauce ranks second on the Red Wings with 11 power-play points, with that special teams total comprised of eight goals and three assists. Unfortunately for Tatar's fantasy owners, his team is only converting on 18.5 of its man-advantage opportunities (22nd in the NHL), and that lowers his fantasy ceiling quite a bit in conjunction with the fact that he's not even a half-point-per-game player at the moment.
More News
-
Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Breaks slump•
-
Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Adds to highlight reel during shootout•
-
Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Shooting accuracy a bit off-kilter•
-
Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Projected to suit up Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Bags apple in 2017 finale•
-
Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Converts man-advantage scoring chance•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...