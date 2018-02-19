Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Dishes for power-play score

Tatar collected a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 home loss to the Maple Leafs.

Hot Sauce ranks second on the Red Wings with 11 power-play points, with that special teams total comprised of eight goals and three assists. Unfortunately for Tatar's fantasy owners, his team is only converting on 18.5 of its man-advantage opportunities (22nd in the NHL), and that lowers his fantasy ceiling quite a bit in conjunction with the fact that he's not even a half-point-per-game player at the moment.