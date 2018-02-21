Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Fights hard for even-strength tally
Tatar was relentless in the process of scoring his 16th goal of the season Tuesday night in a 3-2 home loss to the Predators.
Cue the replay and you will see that this was anything but a pretty goal, but Tatar's effort was spectacular. There were several Red Wings and Predators feverishly trying to control the puck directly on the doorstep, but the Czech winger stayed focused and lit the lamp using what looked more like a pool shot near the corner pocket. Tatar's a threat to score on any given night, making him playable as a mid-priced flier in most daily fantasy formats when the Wings are in action.
