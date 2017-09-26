Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Finds twine Monday
Tatar notched his first goal of the preseason Monday, en route to a 4-1 home win over the Penguins.
Tatar made headlines this offseason with rumors that he could take his talents overseas, but he ended up avoiding arbitration by settling on an extension worth $21.2 million over four years. The Red Wings will be counting heavily on the man who led the team in goals at 25 last season, especially with the fast-rising Andreas Athanasiou still negotiating a contract of his own this late in the preseason.
More News
-
Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Healthy for training camp•
-
Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Inks long-term deal•
-
Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Arbitration hearing underway•
-
Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Reports no restrictions following shoulder surgery•
-
Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Seeking long-term extension•
-
Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Not close to extension•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...