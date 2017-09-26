Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Finds twine Monday

Tatar notched his first goal of the preseason Monday, en route to a 4-1 home win over the Penguins.

Tatar made headlines this offseason with rumors that he could take his talents overseas, but he ended up avoiding arbitration by settling on an extension worth $21.2 million over four years. The Red Wings will be counting heavily on the man who led the team in goals at 25 last season, especially with the fast-rising Andreas Athanasiou still negotiating a contract of his own this late in the preseason.