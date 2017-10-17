Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Garners assist
Tatar picked up an assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning.
Tatar's helper ended a four-game pointless streak, although he is still looking for his first goal of the 2017-18 campaign. While the winger is just six games into the new season, he is currently logging 18:37 of ice time per game -- the highest average minutes in his career. Considering the frequency of which the 26-year-old is on the ice, fantasy owners are no doubt expecting more production than just two points.
