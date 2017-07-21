Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Inks long-term deal
Tatar (shoulder) signed a four-year contract with Detroit on Friday worth an average annual value of $5.3 million, Craig Custance of The Athletic reports.
With the clock ticking on the arbitrator's decision, Tatar and the Red Wings were able to reach an agreement that worked for both sides. The 26-year-old has led the team in scoring over the past three seasons -- having reached the 45-point threshold each time. The one knock on the winger is his special teams production. Despite logging 2:22 of ice time per game with the man advantage, the Czech tallied a mere eight points on the power play last season. Tatar underwent offseason shoulder surgery following the 2016-17 campaign, but is expected to be back to 100 percent in time for training camp.
