Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Likely to suit up
Tatar (undisclosed) is expected to play in Saturday evening's home contest against the Hurricanes, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports, citing Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill's comments from Friday.
The Red Wings revealed their projected line combinations for the upcoming contest, and Tatar's name is listed on the second line opposite Andreas Athanasiou, and he's set to be centered by blue-collar Michigan native Dylan Larkin -- who happens to be leading the team with 44 points through 60 games. Hot Sauce only has 16 goals and 11 assists of his own, but more than one-third of his points have been of the power-play variety to keep him from being waiver fodder in deep settings.
