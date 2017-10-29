Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Mired in cold funk
Tatar extended his pointless streak to four games Saturday, failing to add a goal or an assist in a 3-2 shootout win over the Panthers.
Hot Sauce basically needs the Windex treatment for his streaky play, but you'll want to consider streaming him once he starts picking up the pace offensively. Tatar had a three-game point streak going near the middle of the month against a trio of very tough opponents -- we're talking Tampa Bay, Toronto and Washington, respectively -- but he seemingly disappears just as easily. This guy led the team in goals with 25 last season, so perhaps it'll all even out over the course of the season; that's at least what Wings fans hope will happen.
