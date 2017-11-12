Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Points seem rare these days

Tatar delivered a secondary assist Saturday, but the Red Wings lost to the Blue Jackets in the shootout, 2-1.

"Hot Sauce" only has seven points and a minus-3 rating through 18 games this season, and with four goals over that span, he's well off his 25-goal pace that counted as a team high in the 2016-17 campaign. A weak shooting percentage of 9.1 is squashing Tatar's fantasy prospects, plus he's only brought one power-play point to the table, despite averaging 2:08 in that spot this year. His lackluster performance is particularly disappointing since he played hard to get over the summer before finally renewing his contract for four years and $21.2 million. Simply put, Tatar needs to step up for the Wings and fantasy owners alike.