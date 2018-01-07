Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Projected to suit up Sunday

Tatar missed practice for an unspecified reason Saturday, but Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said the winger is expected to suit up for Sunday evening's home game against the Lightning, MLive.com reports.

If Tatar was dealing with a serious injury, chances are it would've been leaked by now. This is mere speculation, but it sounds like Hot Sauce took a maintenance day away from the ice Saturday. Detroit will need all the help it can get against the Lightning given that the Bolts have defeated the Wings in nine consecutive regular-season games. Tatar is one of the few forwards in the league who has more goals (11) than assists (seven), but it's that sniping ability that the Wings really need to display in the next contest against the league's second-best defense.