Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Scores game winner against Sabres
Tatar scored the game-winning goal and recorded three shots and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 3-1 victory over Buffalo.
It's been a tough start to the season for Tatar, as this was just his fifth goal and eighth point of the campaign. However, he has shown a little more offense of late with two tallies, an assist and 13 shots through his past five contests. Additionally, the 26-year-old winger is on pace for his fourth consecutive 20-goal campaign. While Tatar is probably still best viewed as a fringe fantasy asset in the majority of settings, he's definitely someone to keep tabs on.
