Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Scores twice in overtime loss
Tatar scored two goals -- one on the power play -- during Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to Washington.
After registering just a single assist through the first five games of the campaign, Tatar has now marked the scoresheet in three consecutive outings for three goals and a helper. The 26-year-old winger has recorded 20 goals and at least 45 points in three consecutive seasons, and while those obviously aren't standout numbers, there's a lot to be said about a reliable fantasy floor in deeper settings. Tatar's role should enable him to match and potentially surpass that production in 2017-18.
