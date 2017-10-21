Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Scores twice in overtime loss

Tatar scored two goals -- one on the power play -- during Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to Washington.

After registering just a single assist through the first five games of the campaign, Tatar has now marked the scoresheet in three consecutive outings for three goals and a helper. The 26-year-old winger has recorded 20 goals and at least 45 points in three consecutive seasons, and while those obviously aren't standout numbers, there's a lot to be said about a reliable fantasy floor in deeper settings. Tatar's role should enable him to match and potentially surpass that production in 2017-18.