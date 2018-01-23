Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Shooting accuracy a bit off-kilter
Tatar's current shooting percentage of 11 percent is a career low, as he's converted 12 goals on 109 shots this season.
There definitely are fantasy settings where his 12 goals -- including seven tallies on the man advantage -- are useful, but this qualifies as a small step back for the skater who led the Wings with 25 goals last year. Still, a bit more puck luck could easily vault Tatar back into the virtual spotlight, and fantasy owners won't want to miss out whenever Hot Sauce finds himself clicking on all cylinders in Motown.
