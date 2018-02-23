Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Unfit to practice

Tatar missed practice Friday after he was shaken up in overtime during the previous night's home game against the Sabres, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Khan further notes that Tatar was able to return for a shift after he absorbed a hit in the bonus frame, but this still warrants an injury designation as far as fantasy games are concerned. Consider Hot Sauce day-to-day ahead of Saturday's home clash versus the Hurricanes.