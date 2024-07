Dello signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Red Wings on Thursday.

Dello had three goals, 13 points and 28 PIM in 65 games with AHL Chicago in 2023-24. The 27-year-old has never played in the NHL. Although Dello secured a two-way deal -- as opposed to a minor-league contract -- for the first time, he is unlikely to earn any ice time at the top level during the upcoming campaign.